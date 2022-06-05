Sylvia P. Rodriguez-Moreno, 66, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 in Roswell, New Mexico. A rosary will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 9:30am followed by graveside services.
Sylvia was born to Alberto Moreno and Anselma Munoz in Camargo, Chihuahua, Mexico. At age 19 she left home and moved to Las Cruces, NM. Her first job there was babysitting and where she would meet her husband of 45 years, Raul Rodriguez, who survives her at the family home. She is also survived by her three daughters: Edden Carroll, husband Tod Carroll, and two children Gilberto M, Ornelas (his wife Monica Ornelas), and Adriana E. Carroll. Sylvia Ruth Rodriguez, her daughter Aliah Ruth Rodriguez (her wife Felica Rodriguez). Kendy Sanchez, her husband Isaac D. Sanchez, and their three sons, Santino Rodriguez (his partner, Alisha and their child, Jonah), Isaac R. Sanchez, and Kensaac Sanchez. Sylvia is also survived by her father, Alberto Moreno Sr. , brother, Alberto Moreno, and her three sisters, Adriana Moreno, Lidia Leticia Moreno, and Yolanda Moreno.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Anselma Moreno Munoz, and her brother, Artemio Moreno. Sylvia is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Sylvia dedicated her life to be a stay-at-home mom and raised all three of her daughters until they were of school age. She always made sure they were well taken care of and well fed, even as grown children. Cooking was one of her joys and many talents. If you were ever lucky enough to taste her cooking, you know what we are talking about. Later in life she set up her in-home day care, where she also cared for
her grandchildren, children, and provided respite care for foster parents of CYFD for many years. She was always loved by all children that came into her home and were ever around her. Sylvia had the sweetest disposition and the utmost patience in caring for them. After caring for children, she worked a few years as a caregiver for adults until her retirement. She always cared for others and thought of others before herself. Our mother will be dearly missed by all knew her.
The family will not be receiving food or visits at the family home after the services, per her and her husband’s wishes. We sincerely appreciate all of your kind words and prayers, and thank you for all of the food and drinks that have already been provided to us. Our family is truly blessed.
Y, de parte de su eposo Raul, “I will love her forever y gracias por los tres tesoros que me dio.”
Sylvia P. Rodriguez, de 66 afjos, fallecio el dia 30 de Mayo, 2022, en la cuidad de Roswell, Nuevo Mexico. El rosario se dara a las 9:30am de la mafjana, seguido por la misa y sepulto, en la Funeraria Anderson Bethany.
Sylvia fue hija de Alberto Moreno y Anselma Munoz, nacida en Camargo, Chihuahua, Mexico. A los 19 afjos ella se fue a viviar a la cuidad de Las Cruces, NM. Alli ella encontro su primer trabajo de nifjera y tambien conocio a su esposo de 45 afjos, Raul. Sus tres hijas: Edden Carroll, esposo Tod Carroll, y dos hijos, Gilberto M, Ornelas (esposa Monica Ornelas), y Adriana E. Carroll. Sylvia Ruth Rodriguez, su hija Aliah Ruth Rodriguez (su esposa Felica Rodriguez). Kendy Sanchez, esposo Isaac D. Sanchez, y sus tres hijos, Santino Rodriguez (su pareja, Alisha y nifjo, Jonah), Isaac R. Sanchez, y Kensaac Sanchez. Familiares de Sylvia que la sobreviven son: Sr. Alberto Moreno, hermano Alberto Moreno, y tres hermanas, Adriana Moreno, Lidia Leticia Moreno, y Yolanda Moreno. Su madre, Anselma y hermano Artemio ya la reciberion en el cielo.
Sylvia se dedico a ser ama de casa y no se fue a trabajar hasta que sus hijas entraron a la escuela. Siempre se aseguro de que tuvieran buen cuidado y que comieran bien, hasta de grandes. La cocina era su Felicidad y uno de muchos talentos que tenia. Si usted Ilego a probar su comida, sabe de lo que hablamos. Depues, ella tuvo su guarderia en casa donde cuido a sus nietos y nietas, muchos nifjos por muchos afjos. Siempre la querian todos los nifjos que llegaban a su casa y que la rodiaban. Syliva
siempre fue tierna y tuvo mucha pacienca con ellos. Despues de cuidar nifjos, ella trabajo cuidando a gente major hasta su jublilacion. Ella siempre se preocupo y pensaba en los demas, antes de pensar en ella misma. Todos que tuvimos el dicho de conocerla sabemos cuanto la vamos a extafjar.
Y, de parte de su eposo Raul, “I will love her forever y gracias por los tres tesoros que me dio.”