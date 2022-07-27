9/25/1950 — July 26, 2022
Tatiana “Tania” Strange was born on September 25, 1950, to Eugene and Renee Langue, now deceased, in Tinja, Tunisia, North Africa. The family left Tunisia because of the Arab Revolution. They arrived in the United States of America USA on the Queen Mary, in October 1957 in New York. Tatiana lived and did her schooling in New York. She graduated in 1969 from Brentwood High School. She moved to Oklahoma City and worked for a construction company where she met and married Forrest Wade Strange on August 9, 1975, who is now deceased. They moved to Roswell, New Mexico, in October 1977. They ran a dairy and a construction company in Roswell. Tatiana worked for the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) Food Service for 24 years. She was a member of Crossroads Assembly of God.
Tatiana is survived by 2 sons: Daniel Strange and wife Dustina, Aaron Strange and wife Angela; 4 grandsons: Nathaniel Strange, Alexander Strange, Josiah Strange, and Corban Strange; 1 great-granddaughter, Nova Strange of Roswell, NM; 5 step-children: Forrest Strange (Butch), Robert Strange, Vicky Philips, Patty Unclebach, and Lisa Boos; 1 sister, Christiane Allen and husband Brian; brother-in-law, Vincent Turano; sister-in-law; Betty Strange; 1 aunt, Nina langue; as well as 3 cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
Tatiana is preceded in death by her sister, Genevieve Turano, who died in March of 2021.
There will be a Graveside Service at South Park Cemetery on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 10:00 AM.
Tania’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.