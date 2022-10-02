Taylor Richard Navarrette, 29, was found deceased on September 23, 2022, in Los Lunas, NM. His family has asked if you could take a moment to share a kind thought or memory at www.andersonbethany.com.
Taylor was born on March 7, 1993, in Hobbs, NM to Elizabeth Molina (Navarrette), married to Theodoro Molina and Arron Richard Burton, married to Heather Burton. He was an extraordinary son, a humble man, a protective brother, a loving father, and a beautiful soul. Taylor loved to make everyone in his presence laugh, not just a small laugh, a have you peeing your pants, belly-aching kind of laugh. He would be the first to stand up and protect others who couldn’t, without a thought of himself, especially his family. Taylor was a hard worker no matter the task. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was adventurous and enjoyed experiencing all that life had to offer. Taylor has instilled his mark on all our hearts forever and will never be forgotten. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his daughters: Zayleigh Anne Navarrette, Leanna Kay Navarrette, Elizabeth Lorraine Navarrette, and Alicyn Reese; siblings: Brittini Burton, Cali Molina, Javin Molina, Yvonne Molina, Marcos Molina, Damian Molina and Dominic Molina; numerous nieces and nephews; grandparents: Frank T. Navarrette Jr, Yolanda and Edward Talavera, Sunny and Helen Molina, Robert and Judy Golden, Bill and Marva Mathews; great grandparent Velda Black; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his uncle Franky Navarrette III; great grandparents: Longina and Francisco Navarrette Sr; and great grandfather, Bill D. Black.
The Funeral service will be held at Assumption Catholic Church, 2808 N. Kentucky Ave. Roswell, NM on October 4, 2022, with a Rosary at 9:30 am and a Mass at 10 am. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers are Marcos Molina, Dominic Molina, Damian Molina, and Javin Molina.
Pallbearers will be Michael Soza, Cole Golden, Steven Molina, Jamie Molina, Daniel Molina, and David Molina.
Taylor’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.