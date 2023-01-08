Teresa "Lube" Reddoch passed away in Albuquerque, NM on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at the age of 71. She was a sister of nine siblings, a beloved wife, and a mother of three boys. Teresa was born in Kankakee, IL to Dr. Karl L. and Janece M. "Frankie" Bergener but soon moved to Roswell, NM at the age of two. Roswell is where she spent her early life and where she would eventually meet her husband to be Dave Reddoch as a teenager.
In her youth Teresa revealed an extraordinary artistic talent, and developed a passion for drawing, painting, singing, and playing guitar. She would continue her passion for art into adulthood where she focused on arts and crafts. Teresa also enjoyed reading and continued her love of listening to music. She was well known to family and friends for being extremely kind-hearted, selfless, and good-natured. Even as her health declined in later years, she would still display an infectious smile that would light up a room.
After graduating from Goddard High school, Teresa pursued a career in the dental field and eventually ended up teaching Dental assisting. As time moved on, she would ultimately settle into her role as a homemaker. Teresa's gracious and compassionate demeanor translated well into this role, as she became a devoted wife and mother.
Throughout her life after beginning in Roswell, Teresa and her family lived in several locations including Phoenix, AZ, Farmington, NM, and Austin TX as her husband pursued his career as a financial consultant. Teresa and her husband then moved from Austin to Albuquerque, NM before moving back to Roswell in 2011. She would ultimately make her way back to Albuquerque after her husband's death in 2019.
Teresa is survived by her sons Chris, Mitch, and Colby Reddoch; grandson Daxton Reddoch; brothers John and Steve Bergener; sisters Jane Andrews, Elizabeth "Betsy" Franchini, and Karla Church. Teresa was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Karl L. and Janece M. "Frankie" Bergener, her brothers Charles L. "Pete" and Bob Bergener, and sisters Barbara Montgomery and Martha Bergener Albue.
Memorial services will be held at Roswell Country Club on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023, at 2:00pm. Please visit our online guest book for Teresa at www.FrenchFunerals.com.