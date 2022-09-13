Teresa Mae Odell (Lyons), age 66 of Aledo, TX went peacefully home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.
Teresa was born on May 3rd, 1956 in Roswell NM. She was the loving daughter of Lonnie and Bernice Lyons. Teresa was a wonderful mom and an amazing Nana and she will be greatly missed. She loved all of her family and friends. She always had an ear to listen, and a heart to help. She was a compassionate Mom and Nana, Sister and Aunt. Teresa always had a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. She was loved by so many and it would be impossible to list all those that called her friend or honorary mom and nana.
Teresa is survived by: Three children, daughters Michelle Lopez Rodriguez and husband Ricardo, Jeanie Pearce and husband Alex Rue, and son Lonnie Lyons, all of Aledo, TX. Five grandchildren, Jared Bearden, Jason Rodriguez, Julian Rue & Fiancé Theresa Gomez, Dominic Rue and Isabella Rue. Five siblings, Bess Lyons of Aledo, TX, Sheila Baum Morris of Roswell, NM, Joe "Bud" Lyons of Oklahoma, Donald Lyons & Eleanor Pena, and Ronald & Alyson Lyons all of Roswell, NM. Along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved very much.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents Lonnie and Bernice Lyons, her sisters, Betty Minshew, Linda Andrews, Peggy Wallace, Shirley Capps, and Genie Lyons, her brothers, David and Don Lyons.
Your wings were ready but our hearts were not. You are a strong and beautiful lady who will always be our rock. You are forever in our hearts missed and loved until we see you again.
Funeral services are not scheduled at this time. There will be a Life Celebration at a later date.