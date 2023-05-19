Teresia Ann Parson
Teresia Ann Parson, age 75 of Roswell, NM passed away April 7 in an El Paso, Texas hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at Adventure Bible Church on Tuesday, May 23 at 1:00 PM 1905 S. Main Street, Roswell, NM.
Teresia was born to Sid and Sybil Emerson in Roswell, NM on April 19, 1947. She graduated Roswell High School in 1965 and later ENMU where she became proficient in Computer Science and Banking.
She married Gary Lynn Parson, the love of her life on February 19, 1966. They were married over 51 years and had two children and 3 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kimberly Parson and Roy of Roswell, NM; son, Stephen Parson of Freemont, NH; granddaughter, Sarah Parson and Alex with great-grandson Sebastian, of Roswell, NM; grandchildren Alex Parson and Emma Parson of Freemont, NH; brother-in-law, Wayne Parson and wife, Linda, whom she called “sister” of Roswell, NM and several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Preceding Teresia in death is her husband Gary and her parents Sid and Sybil Emerson.