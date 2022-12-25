Thaddeus Kuzniar, 85, passed away on Tuesday, December 20th in Roswell, NM. He was born in Hammond, Indiana and grew up in Calumet City, Illinois. When he moved to Roswell, he worked security at the federal building and at FLETC in Artesia. He was a proud Navy Seabee. His Seabee training would help him become Mr. Fixit around the house. He was also a lifelong Harley Davidson enthusiast. He attended many motorcycle rallies and continued to ride his Harley until the very end.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish his memory are Layla, his loyal German Shepard; children: Kim (Steve) Kluga, Gregory (Irma) Kuzniar, Matthew Kuzniar, Catherine Kuzniar; grandchildren: Jeff, Kassandra, and Markus; and his great grandchildren: Mackenzie, and Cannon.
Ted wished to be cremated and his ashes spread in the mountains.
