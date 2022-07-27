On July 20, 2022, Thomas Gordon Valdez went to be with his Lord.
Tommy was born to Bobby and Mary (Galvan) Valdez on December 10, 1958, in Roswell, New Mexico.
He started his elementary years at St. Peter’s, where they said he was the nicest-dressed student each morning, but not so much by the end of the day. He then went to Highland and Flora Vista Elementary; He continued to Yucca and Mountain View Middle Schools, and then Roswell High School.
He started playing Pee Wee baseball with Reliable Motors and then went on to play for coaches Uncles George Valdez and Steve Nunez, Sr. with Coca Cola, and continued at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, along with his cousin Steve Nunez and several other Roswell natives.
Tommy loved spending time with his cousins and working on cars with them and Mary Kronauer, listening to his favorite music, especially Three Dog Night. He was especially proud of his candy apple red ’55 Chevy and his ’67 Mustang.
He had a passion for cooking, pool, golf, the New York Yankees, and the Dallas Cowboys, as well as torturing his sisters in his younger days, but smothering them with love and affection after he moved out of the house. He would do ANYTHING for them.
Tom had a heart of gold. He left his dream of living in the mountains of Ruidoso to move back to Roswell so he could care for his mother and father. He used to drive out to the homeless to drop off socks, shoes, and other necessities.
He followed in the footsteps of his grandmother and mother and acquired the same love of cooking. We used to joke that he was the cooking daughter Mom never had. He and his sister Adriene later went on to enjoy time together in the kitchen, laughing and cooking, especially at Thanksgiving. (Roberta could only wash dishes.) Mom taught him to make her famous rellenos, chile con queso, and sopaipillas. He won blue ribbons for his sopaipillas at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair. All his life, he enjoyed cooking and took much pride and joy in it. He especially felt honored to be able to feed the residents of Peachtree Village Retirement Home.
Tom had a solid work ethic and very rarely took a day off work. He was co-owner of Nuthin’ Fancy in Ruidoso, and also worked at Subway and Postal Annex, where he met and befriended champion boxer Johnny Tapia. He was currently Assistant Manager at Bell Gas Warehouse.
He is survived by his son, Sergeant Ysai Storms-Valdez and his wife Allison, and their sons Harvey, Arthur, and Harrison; stepdaughter Charity and her husband Coult, and their children Aiden, Samara, Emery, Trinity, Tatum, Cathan, Liam, Weston, Alba, Selah, and Indalyn; their mother, Joy! Storms-Hammons; sisters Roberta Valdez and Adriene Gallegos, her husband Erik Gallegos, and children Ysabela, Catalina, and Marco; Aunts Pat Sedillo, Louise Morales, Pauline Morro, Flo Valdez and Uncles George Valdez (Rita) and Jim Valdez (Loy), along with MANY (literally over one hundred) cousins, including special cousins Comadre Juanita Aragon, Joann Reed, Ralph Tellez, Mike “Darwin” Briseno, and George Romero. Special thanks to cousin Patrick Sedillo, who always stopped by to see how he could help. Tom also leaves his special friend Eddie "Rabbit" Richardson and his pool league teammates, the TroubleMakers: Albert Arias, Zach Arias, Fernando Rodriguez, Mike Briseno, Mikey Briseno, George Romero, and the rest of his fellow league members.
We want to thank Tom’s friends and family who came to visit him while he was in the hospital, especially Ralph and Amy Tellez, Eddie Richardson, Mike Briseno, George Romero, Lulu Campos, Joanne Reed, and Aunt Pat. A special thank you to Aunt Louise, Gloria, and J.R., who drove from Texas to visit him and drove back the same day.
He kept his great sense of humor until the end and always had the nurses and aides smiling. Special thanks to all those who cared for him, especially Doctors Kumar and Echevarria and all the Kymera team; nurses Suki, Marlee, Todd, Sandra, Angie, and Pacita; and all his “Bouncing Ballerinas,” as he called the aides, including Sara, Brandy, Brittany, and Michelle.
He is now in the arms of the Lord and reunited with Mom and Dad. He is now perfectly healed, playing golf, and shooting pool again.
A rosary will be held at 9:30 on Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, followed by services at 10:00 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 506 South Lincoln Avenue, Roswell, NM.
He Ain’t Heavy; He’s My Brother.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.