Thomas Michael Cox, 55, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at his home in Roswell.
A Memorial Service will be held at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, January 27, 2022, at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
Tom was born on June 7, 1967, to Joseph L. Cox and Margaret M. Barnable in Frankfurt am Main, West Germany. He attended Goddard High School where he graduated in 1985. He was a member of the New Mexico National Guard serving for several years. Tom worked for Leprino Foods for 25 years in the Maintenance Department.
Surviving Tom are his brothers: Richard J. Cox (Katherine Denise) of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Joseph J. Cox of Madison, Alabama, Paul A. Cox of Grand Forks, North Dakota; his sister, Margaret R. Clarke (Ezell R.) of Las Cruces, New Mexico; his nephews, Timothy J. Cox (Karen) of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Danny M. Cox, of Phoenix, Arizona, Joseph R. Clarke of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and his niece, Victoria M. R. Clarke of Las Cruces, New Mexico; along with several grand nephews and nieces. Also surviving Tom are his two loyal companions, Meko and Sassy.
Preceding Tom in death were his parents, Joseph L. and Margaret M. Cox; his nephew, Richard E. Cox and his beloved dogs, Bo and Deoge.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom’s name to the Roswell Humane Society.
Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Tom’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Tom’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.