Thomas “Tommy” Gaylen Earnest Jr.
Thomas G. Earnest, Jr. (Tommy), age 74, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023.
A memorial service for Tommy will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 18, 2023 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will follow at General Douglas L. McBride Veterans Cemetery.
Thomas was born on August 26, 1949 to Thomas G. Earnest, Sr. and Mildred Earnest in McAlister, Oklahoma. He graduated from Roswell High School in 1967. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and was attached to the 902 military intelligence unit. Tommy was stationed at many destinations including Fort Meade, Maryland; Okinawa, Japan; Korea; Mainz, Germany. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1984. Then he worked for the State of NM Department of Health (NM Rehab Center) for over 20 years. Tommy retired in 2013 and has been enjoyed retirement with his wife of 51 years.
Thomas married Maureen Alice Ries on March18, 1972 in Roswell, NM at Trinity United Methodist Church. Tommy was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was loved and will be dearly missed.
Preceding Tommy in death were his parents, Thomas G. Earnest, Sr. and Mildred Earnest, and his son, Mark Stewart Earnest.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Maureen Alice Earnest, of Roswell, NM; daughter, Ann Marie Weaver and husband Mark of Lubbock, TX; daughter-in-law, Susie Earnest, of Roswell, NM; brothers, Mark Earnest and Alan Earnest (Tony) of Roswell, NM; granddaughter, Kenadie Ann Weaver, of Lubbock, TX; nieces, Antheni Earnest of Roswell, NM and Emilea Montoya and husband, Mark of Roswell, NM; nephew Brandon W. Halpain of Ruidoso, NM; Kristin Zuchora and husband Matthew and son, Reese of Clinton Township, Michigan; nephew, Eric Ries, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, and numerous other nieces and nephews. Also, sister-in-law, Penny Ries, of Sterling Heights, Michigan.
We would like to share this poem that was special to both Tommy and his son, Mark Stewart Earnest:
“Live Your Life”
So live your life that the fear of death can never enter your heart. Trouble no one about their religion. Respect others in their view, and demand that they respect yours. Love your life, perfect your life, beautify all things in your life. Seek to make your life long and its purpose in the service of your people. When it comes your time to die, Sing your death song and die like a hero going home.”
~ Chief Tecumseh”
