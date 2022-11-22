Thomas Waggoner

08/04/1935 — 11/17/2022
Thomas (Tom) A. Waggoner, 87, passed away Thursday the 17th day of November, 2022, at Home surrounded by loved ones.
Tom and his wife Cyloma were residents of Roswell NM. Tom married Cyloma in February, 2009.
Tom is preceded in death by his father, mother, his grandparents, and his children.
Tom is survived by his wife Cyloma Durham Waggoner, His granddaughter Virginia Waggoner, great granddaughter Victoria Waggoner, great grandson Cameron Easterday, His stepchildren Jerry Whitaker and wife Millie Whitaker, Lela Wright, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In Tom’s early life he served in the USMC. He then went on to work as a lineman and Utilities supervisor in multiple states before he retired in 2002 in Ketchikan Alaska.
Tom loved to play bingo and spend time with his family. Tom was very loved and will be missed by all his family and friends.
An online Memorial Service may be viewed on Nov 23, 2022 at 03:00 PM Mountain Time.
Meeting ID: 852 3778 7891 Passcode: Waggoner