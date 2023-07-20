Timothy David Collier
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Timothy David Collier, who was affectionately known simply as Tim. Born on May 25, 1952, Tim was the son of David Cliffton Collier and Mary Louise Redus Collier, who resided in Artesia, New Mexico, where he was raised. Tim left us on July 13, 2023. A gentleman of varied passions and interests, Tim's personality was best described as polite, social, and humorous. He was also loving, sentimental, sophisticated, or cowboy values depending on the company. He navigated through life with a remarkable blend of warmth and gusto.
Timothy is survived by his daughter, Cara Anne Collier, his son-in-law David Corley, and granddaughter Caroline Jane Corley, of Austin, Texas. Also, he is survived by his son David C. Collier, of Cloudcroft, New Mexico.
He loved them deeply and unconditionally. They remember their father fondly and work to uphold his legacy.
He is survived by sisters Mary Collier Moore, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Monica Collier Morgan, and brother-in-law Chuck Morgan, Mayhill, New Mexico. Also, nephews Stirling "Spence" Spencer, San Francisco, and Christopher Spencer, Hawaii, and nieces Kari Morgan McNicoll and Lydia Morgan Driver, and their families, in Frisco, Texas. Additionally, his girlfriend Sharry Knight of Artesia, New Mexico, and his ex-wives Mary Jane Orr of Plano, Amy Whitley of San Antonio, and Isabelle Thiebaut of Santa Fe, and their families are survivors.
Cousins survived are Ron Collier, of Nashville, Tennessee, Cimberlee Collier of Collierville, Tennessee, Chad Collier of Nashville, Tennessee, and Carrie Collier Smith of Collierville, Tennessee. Also, Michelle Crum, Suzanne Redus, Susan Sowers Teterud, Dallas, Leslie Slaughter, Weatherford, and Brent Redus, Houston.
His loving cousin J. R. Collier preceded Tim in passing on November 13, 2021. J. R. was more a brother to Tim, than his first cousin.
Tim began his career in the oil industry, moving to back to Artesia, in 1975, after attending New Mexico Military Institute, Roswell, Colorado State, Ft. Collins, and New Mexico State University, Las Cruces. He was a member of the ROTC Program at NMMI, and Tim studied Business Administration at NMSU.
He was President of his family's company, Collier & Collier Energy, from 1975-1985, and was active in the oil and gas industry in Texas and New Mexico, living in Midland from 1986-2000. He moved back to Roswell, New Mexico in the early 2000s, and returned to Artesia in 2012. He was a consultant to Hunt Oil Co. until he semi-retired in 2014. His energy production career took him to Ecuador, Ireland, Newfoundland, and Africa.
An accomplished sportsman, Tim's team was the winning team of the 1991 United States Polo Association President's Cup Tournament. In 1989 having an opportunity to play polo on an estancia near Colonel Suarez, Argentina with groom who was an 8 goal player was a highlight for Tim. As a well-mounted horseman, he held a special place in his heart for his band of horses, especially for his thoroughbred mares. He traveled to Florida, Arizona, and California to play and also hosted many players from all over the world at his home in Midland, TX. This passion for the sport of polo and horsemanship was a testament to his diverse interests and talents.
He was a man of many lessons and shared his wisdom generously. Among the best lessons were those of love and generosity, forgiveness, and a plethora of health and wellness hacks. His knowledge extended to how to handle animals - pets, ponies, snakes, and more, farming and turf grass growing, as well as petroleum production and well management. These shared nuggets of wisdom will undoubtedly live on in the hearts and minds of those fortunate enough to have known him.
Tim leaves behind a legacy of love and generosity that will continue to inspire all who knew him. His polite demeanor, warm heart, and infectious humor helped shape the lives of many and will be remembered with great fondness.
In addition to his family, Tim will be deeply missed by a multitude of dear friends in locations as diverse as Artesia, Roswell, Albuquerque, Midland, Florida, Alabama, and the San Francisco Bay Area, California. These friendships, like Tim's life itself, spanned a vast geography and a wide array of experiences.
Donations may be made to the New Mexico Military Institute Foundation, for scholarships, or Helping Heal the Earth through Prayer, and Polo Training Foundation at bit.ly/tcollier Any contributions towards these causes were close to Tim's heart and will be greatly appreciated.
As we mourn the loss of a remarkable man, we also celebrate a life well-lived. Tim's love, generosity, wit, wisdom, and ability to connect people together have touched us all and will continue to do so long after his passing. He will forever be remembered and deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life Service and Reception was held on Wednesday, July 19 at 2 pm at the Artesia Country Club, North Room, in Artesia, New Mexico.