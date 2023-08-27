Timothy Edwin Wishard
Tim Wishard had a full life with many adventures. He was born and raised in Roswell, NM. He spent his youth playing baseball at all levels and was a member of the 1958 American Legion Junior Baseball State Championship team. He went on to study business at ENMU, eventually enlisting in the Air Force to serve as a KC-135 aircraft mechanic and fly refueling missions over the Bering Straits. He had many fond memories of tech school and touring California on the back of his motorcycle as an airman.
After separating from the Air Force in 1965, Tim returned to Roswell, only to find out Walker AFB had been selected for closure over the radio on his return home. While in Roswell, he worked on a crew building road from Tatum and Portales, ran a gas station with his cousin, and later worked at the dairy. However, when a friend offered a job in jewelry manufacture in Albuquerque, he accepted, figuring it was better than anything he had found in Roswell.
Using his technical and artistic ability, Tim grew his skills to become a craftsman of beautiful custom jewelry. Starting simply in his garage, he went on to eventually have his own business. In 1979, he moved to Ruidoso deciding the ‘big city’ was no place to raise a family. He was involved in church and the local community, supporting organizations from Rotary Club, Search and Rescue to a founding member of Ruidoso Little League Basketball. He enjoyed many years refereeing and coaching both boys and girls, but admitted he thought coaching the girls was more fun.
An avid reader of southwest history, Tim was often found with his nose in a book, always with the aspiration of finding buried treasure. Spurred on by the thrill of the hunt, he found great pleasure prospecting with friends throughout the Capitan mountains or hiking in the wilderness of the Lincoln National Forest. After years of mountain living, he returned and retired to Roswell. He enjoyed flipping through his Roswell High School yearbooks, pointing out the pretty girls he wished he had dated, and some he had. He especially loved driving around and remembering a simpler, kinder time.
Tim had a clever and curious mind. Like his father before him, he was able to fix anything that needed fixing or create whatever came to mind. There were few limits to his abilities. He was patient, kind, and generous, and a friend to many. He was a loving, careful son and brother. Always with a smile on his face, he was guided by his love for Jesus.
Above all Tim was an amazing Dad. He never tired of offering support for his daughters, Amy and Pamala, or an off-tune song for his granddaughter, Victoria, who was the apple of his eye. His great sense of humor and unassuming ways made everyone feel welcomed and in good spirits.
While robust and capable for many years, illness and age took a toll. With no fear of death and aware Tim had lived a good life, he yearned to start his journey heavenward. And now he has!
Tim’s constant prayer was for his loved ones to also come to know Jesus. His last unsent text message said simply, “Hello Victoria”. Imagine what a bursting joy there will be in heaven when that message is finally delivered!
Tim was born March 9, 1941 to Ancle Lee and Navada LaVerne (Mayfield) Wishard in Roswell, NM.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents and sister Victoria (stillborn).
Those left to cherish Tim’s memory are, his daughters, Amy Wishard, Pamala Wishard; granddaughter, Victoria Sainz; brother, Mark Wishard and sister, Sharon Christian.
Serving as pallbearers are Kelly Whitcamp, Edwin Wishard, Ronnie Vaughn, Wyatt Sparks and Kody Sparks. Honorary pallbearers are Juan Melendez, Robbie Cates, and Roger Whitcamp.
A special thanks to Tim’s neighbor Juan and cousin Ronnie who were always willing to lend a hand. And to his cousin Donna, who would laugh at his jokes, even when she didn’t get them. You were very special to him!
The memories shared will not cease and his Godly example will carry on beyond his days. Tim will not be forgotten. We were blessed to have had him in our lives.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com