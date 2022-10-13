Tina Elise McCleery, 49, of Roswell, NM, went to meet Jesus at Heaven's Gate on Monday, October 3, 2022.
Tina was born March 21, 1973, in Grand Island, NE to Michael and Elizabeth (Harb) McCleery. She grew up in Thermopolis, WY and graduated from Hot Springs County High School.
Tina had many interests. She pursued a music degree at Chadron State College in Chadron, NE, and then took classes at several other colleges before being called into full-time ministry.
She moved to Phoenix, AZ, and was employed at Bank of America in customer service and Bashas Grocery Stores as an accountant, cashier, and Clubhouse manager. She was an active member of Palmcroft Church where she served in Children's Ministry and Missions. She went on mission trips to Africa and Romania where she brought Manu children to the Lord.
Tina's favorite time of year was autumn and into the holiday season where she expressed her love for pumpkins. Her hobbies included baking, music, gardening, sewing, and crafts.
Tina is survived by her parents Mike and Liz (Harb) McCleery, Cairo, NE; sisters Misha McCleery, Thermopolis, WY, and Kendra McCleery, Phoenix, AZ; grandmother Pauline McCleery, Kearney, NE; along with many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Charles McCleery, Dr. Fred & Betty Harb, Charles & Loretta (Harb) Bockman of the Cairo and Grand Island area; aunts Clarann (Harb) Biggs, Stockton, CA, and Joyce (Hulme) Harb, Lincoln, NE.
A private family "Celebration of Life" will take place on October 22, 2022, in Kearney, NE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Palmcroft Church in Phoenix, AZ, at https://palcroft.church/give