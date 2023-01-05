Tommy “Farmer” Glenn Hargrove, 75, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
There will be a Visitation on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at his home. Memorial Service will be held at Gateway Church on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 1:30 PM, please wear your fishing or hunting clothes.
Tom was born to RL and Effie Hargrove on March 1, 1947, in Roswell, NM. He graduated from Roswell High School and enlisted in the US Army before returning home on a Family Hardship Discharge. He then began running the family farm, which he faithfully continued until his retirement, thus earning the name “Farmer”. He married Kay on July 24, 1970. He was involved in Roswell Skeet Club where he won many awards for his sharp shooting. Additionally, he was a lifetime member of the Roswell Gun Club where he was a Master Class shooter in multiple matches. His favorite place other than at home with his family was on the Lake. Tom loved water/snow skiing, fishing, hunting, and giving his family and friends a hard time. Tom was one of the most generous men always desiring to help anyone that was in need. Tom will be missed by his family and friends.
Those left to carry his legacy are his wife, Kay; his daughters, Lori (Joel) Chitwood; Lisa Reeves; and chosen daughter Erika Carlino. Also, his grandchildren Matt, Alex (Lauren), David (Hailey) Chitwood and Justin, Trey, Kayli and Jordan Reeves. Bonus grandchildren Monique, Marissa, and Brandon. He has 3 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; Carroll (Joyce) Hargrove, who is his double cousin but more like a brother; plus, numerous other extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to all the staff at Kymera Cancer Center for giving him 9½ years of continued life and to all the family and friends who have given their support.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Roswell Gun Club, P.O. Box 1482 Roswell, NM 88202, or Gateway Christian School 1900 N. Sycamore St. Roswell, NM 88201 in his memory.
Please take a moment to share kind thoughts or memories with Tommy’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Tommy’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.