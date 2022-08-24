Toney George Reynolds was born in Marmaduke, Arkansas to George Lee and Nettie Mae Reynolds. He was one of twelve children. He graduated high school in 1950, then entered Arkansas State University to pursue a degree in Agriculture. Two years later, he transferred to the University of Arkansas to continue that degree and graduated in June 1954. He married Sybil Rodgers that same June and went to serve 3 years in the USAF, going through primary and advanced pilot training. He was assigned to the 24th bomb squadron of SAC Walker Air Force Base, Roswell NM to pilot the B36. Upon completion of service, he applied and was accepted to the Veterinary College at the University of Missouri. He graduated in 1962 and returned to Roswell to build a new veterinary clinic for large and small animals, McGaffey Animal Hospital.
Dr. Reynolds has always strived to promote the image of the veterinary profession. His license number was 192 and he met most of the 191 licensed before him. He served on the board of directors and became president of the NMVMA. He assisted in founding the Chaves County Veterinary Association. He served as a board member and president of the Western Veterinary Conference.
He sold his practice in 1982 and he worked as a relief veterinarian all over the state. He worked for the USDA and FSIS for 5 years and worked for the NM Racing Commission as track veterinarian for another 5 years. He retired at the age of 80.
He continued his love for growing things and maintained a large garden, tended a large orchard of pecans and pistachios and raised quail. He maintained an intense curiosity in life and all things.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sybil, daughter Toni Reynolds and her husband Dan Bailey, daughter Terri Cooper, and son George Reynolds and his wife Julia, in addition to 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Compass Church, 1512 S. Main St, Roswell, NM. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com