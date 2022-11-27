Tony Garcia

11/10/1955 — 11/16/2022
Tony Ray Garcia, 67, peacefully passed away on November 16, 2022 surrounded by loved ones.
Tony was born in Roswell, NM on November 10, 1955 to Mary Agnes “Willie” Jimenez. He was legally adopted and raised by his grandparents: Augustine and Jesusita “Jessie” Garcia. After Tony graduated from Goddard High School, he pursued a career with the Roswell Fire Department where he served the community for 20 years, retiring as Lieutenant.
In 1973, Tony met Martha Alvarado at a drive-in theater. Tony and Martha wed in 1978, and went on to have 3 children: Dominic (wife Hannah), Matthew, and Jacob (wife Shantal).
Tony had a spirited and humorous presence, and was determined to help those closest to him. Tony's family, to him, was above all else . He was happiest when he was with his grandchildren: Nickolas Garcia, Sophie Garcia, and Nate Garcia. Anyone who knew Tony, knew that he was a proud and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren and mother, Tony is survived by his siblings: Tom “Tubby” Garcia, Eddie Garcia and wife Ramona, Virginia Lopez and husband Ray, Valerie Estrada, Hector Lujan and wife Sylvia, Tommy "Tombo" Lujan and wife Darlene, Angela Vegara and husband Joey, Margaret Martinez, Theresa Regalado, Susan Canales and Laurie Escobedo; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that he called family.
Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents, father Margarito Nunez, his brother Lionel Garcia and sister Dolores “Dody” Vasquez.
Family and friends will gather for a mass on Friday December 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church in Albuquerque.
More information can be found at: www.frenchfunerals.com/listings