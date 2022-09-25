Tyler Dane Armstrong passed away on Sunday September 18, 2022 at the age of 29. She was born March 21, 1993 to Marty and Michaela Armstrong, in Roswell, New Mexico. Tyler graduated from Roswell High School in 2012 where she played softball, volleyball, cross country and was active in many other activities and programs within the school. Pursuing a passion in softball, Ty moved to Springdale, Arkansas to attend Ecclesia College. She left her heart and soul on the field everytime she stepped up to the plate. With her electric blue eyes and bright smile she decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modeling. She loved watching sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys and Boston Red Sox. Tyler absolutely loved making people laugh and smile, she used her energy to be the best bartender at numerous jobs, to include her current job at Texas Roadhouse.
Ty was the glue to her whole family and she always had us laughing. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, infectious laugh, the warmest hugs, and her loud and proud energy.
Ty is survived by her parents Marty and Michaela Armstrong, her brothers Trenton Armstrong (Sucka Fish), Chazton Lopez (Ugly), Seth Cochrane (Fat Cow), and her sisters Amber Lopez, Jasmine Small-Armstrong, Taylor Cochrane, and Chelsea Woodward. The love of her life, fiancé, John “JT” Tuttle. She had special love for one of her biggest supporters and her bonus dad, Steve Youngblood. Her maternal grandfather Richard (Elaine) Determan of Amarillo, TX. Her aunts and uncles, Chet (Todie) Armstrong of Hagerman, NM, Leslie (Glenda) Armstrong, of Fort Sumner, NM, Vikki Galvin of Omaha, NE, Lesley Pierce of Amarillo, TX, and Kristy (Wade) Keeter, of Amarillo, TX. And numerous cousins, extended, and adopted family. Ty was the best aunt to some very special kiddos; Alec, Adalyna, McKaylee, Bentley, and Logan. Her heart belonged to her fur babies, Magic and Mamba. She prided herself in being the best dog mom in the world.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Marilyn Wynn, maternal grandfather Robert Conrad, paternal grandmother Wynon Miller, paternal grandfathers Harold Armstrong and Leon Miller, and uncles Wayne Armstrong, and Robert Conrad Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Trenton Armstrong, Chazton Lopez, Seth Cochrane, John “JT” Tuttle, Jereme Johnson, Octavio Ruiz, Tony Ramirez, Bhavik Patel, Guerrero Morales, Dakota Snow, Warren Baker, Justin Armstrong, Wyatt Armstrong, Rahime Armstrong, and Kianna Martinez.
“Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.”
-Babe Ruth
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all those who have supported us through this tragic time.