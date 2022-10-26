Valarie Melissa Betancur
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm, Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Ballard Funeral Home for Valarie Melissa Betancur, 46, who passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. She was born December 28, 1975 in Roswell, NM to Jerry Betancur and Vickie Serna Betancur.
Valarie graduated from Goddard High School in 1994! She then went on to get her Associate degree as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant/Licensed from ENMUR. She worked for Mr. Frank Gustamantes at A-Z Therapy until her illness. She loved more than anything going to her son Damien’s band concerts and her son Lucien’s football and baseball games. They were the Loves of her Life. She also loved her pet cats, Machete and Taki! Her favorite NFL team was the Carolina Panthers. She really loved going to all Goddard football, basketball, and baseball games with her mother! If you have a Rocket shirt, or anything blue, wear it to the memorial services. FLY HIGH ROCKET GIRL!!
Those left to cherish and carry on her memory are her parents Jerry and Vickie Betancur; sons Damien Malachai Betancur and Lucien Magnus Betancur; grandmother Isabel Passmore and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Valarie is preceded in death by her grandmother Virginia Betancur and grandfathers Victor Betancur and Severo Serna.
Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers will be Frank Gustamantes, Mike Morales, Sam Peralta, Jimmy Serna Jr., Eleonor Robinson, Yvonne Romero, Erika Morales and Lori Brown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.
BESIDE YOUR BEDSIDE
We sat beside your bedside,
Our hearts were crushed and sore,
We did our best to the end,
Till we could do no more.
In tears we watched you fade away,
And though our hearts were breaking,
We knew you could not stay.
You left some aching hearts,
That loved you most sincere.
We never shall and never will ever
Forget you, daughter dear.