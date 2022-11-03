A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Ballard Funeral Home for Vanessa Katherine York, 60, who passed on Saturday, October 29, 2022 surrounded by the love of her family.
Vanessa was born January 16, 1962 in Monahans, TX to Marvin Cutbirth and Alice Kirkes Cutbirth who have preceded her in death. Also preceded in death by her brother Rex; granddaughter Keilah; grandparents and many uncles and aunts.
Those left to cherish and carry on her memory are her husband Lendon C. York of Roswell; son Timothy York and wife Rosa of Roswell; daughter Katrina Dowdy and wife Jane McMillan of Roswell; grandchildren Jonathan and Samantha Renteria of Albuquerque, NM, Domanyk, Elijah, Aaliyah and Jocelyn York of Roswell; great grandchildren Micheal and Madison Renteria; sisters Jewel Canche and husband Edward of Houston, TX and Joann Cutbirth of Dolan, AZ; brother, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who are more like family.
Vanessa loved her family whole heartedly and loved to spend time with them, she also loved gardening, cooking and collecting rocks. Vanessa never knew a stranger and home was a second home to many.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Anabel Ochoa for caring for mom for the last year, you were more than her caregiver, you are family.
The family request donations be made in honor of Vanessa to the American Stroke Association www.stroke.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.