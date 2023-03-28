Verneal Crafton, 97, passed away on March 21, 2023, in Roswell, NM.
Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with the Crafton family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Memorial services for Verneal are scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 31, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1405 N. Sycamore in Roswell, New Mexico.
Verneal Crafton was born on July 31, 1925, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Homer and Amy Graham. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert Crafton. Her children: Deborah, Dale Crafton, and Gary Crafton. She was also preceded in death by Son in law Timothy Coleman. She was baptized and later confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in St. Louis, Mo. Verneal was employed at St. Mary’s Hospital in Roswell, NM, as office manager, and retired after 25 years of service. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Those left to treasure and cherish memories of Verneal, include daughters: Denise Ross and her husband Michael Ross from Midland, Texas, Karen Rullan from Roswell, NM, and Michelle Coleman Grandchildren: James Crafton, Amanda Flores, Missy Sleeper, Robert Ross, Michael Ross, Aimee Crafton Rechberger, Lauren Coleman, Joshua Coleman, and eight great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include sister, Dorothy Forte from Harrisburg, Pa., niece Jane Guaetta and (Chad) from Harrisburg, Pa., nephew Tom Forte and (Tammy) from Longwood, Fla., and Cousin Mel Ward from Springfield, Mo.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Verneal‘s tribute was lovingly written by her family. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home.