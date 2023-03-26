Vernon Dewayne Dyer, age 81, of Roswell, NM passed away Tuesday March 14, 2023 in Carlsbad, NM.
Vernon was born March 11, 1942 to Vernon Dyer and Anna Mae Hobbs in Ada, OK.
Vernon lived in Roswell with his wife, Wanda, since 1991. After moving here from Houston, TX he opened his own consulting firm as a petroleum Landman. Not long after that Vernon began training Cross Country at multiple schools in the Roswell area. Coaching was one of his treasured accomplishments and he devoted his time to coach and mentor the students and became a positive influence in their lives.
A devoted family man, Vernon loved spending time with his friends and family. Some of his fondest memories were made during Christmas when he would dress up as Santa for many holiday events. During the early 2000s he and Wanda hosted students from the New Mexico Military Institute, most of whom stayed in contact long after graduation, becoming “Uncle Red” to so many.
Vernon was involved with many non-profit and community organizations such as Special Olympics, the Kiwanis Club, and sat on the board of directors for the Senior Olympics here in Roswell. He was also very active, participating in many marathons along with his best friend Dennis Pabst.
Vernon is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Dell Dyer; parents Vernon and Anna Mae Dyer; Brother Donald Dyer; and sister Carlene Dyer. Those left to cherish Vernon’s memory is his sister Linda Newton of Hobbs; sons Chauncey Dyer of Los Angeles and Jason Dyer of Roswell, NM; daughters Terry Dyer of Odessa, TX and Samantha Hardwick of Kyle, TX.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the entire staff at Good Life Memory Care and Enhabit Hospice Care in Carlsbad for their love and professionalism during Vernon’s last days.
A Celebration of Life for Vernon will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Christ’s Church, 2200 N. Sycamore Ave., Roswell, NM.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com.