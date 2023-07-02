Visitation for Vernon Guy Fenter, age 95 will be from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Sunday, July 2, 2023 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A funeral service for Vernon will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, July 3, 2023 at Country Club Road Church of Christ. Vernon passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2023 surrounded by the love of his family.
Vernon was born July 26, 1927, to Charlie Fenter and Annie Celestial Stephens in Portales, NM.
Vernon grew up on a peanut farm in central Texas, the youngest of ten. He grew up during the depression and used matchboxes for toys. He was a mechanic at Valley Chevrolet for many years and later a self-employed tool salesman. He was a Bible Scholar, Deacon, Elder, Lay Preacher at many Churches of Christ in the Pecos Valley. He loved to sing and was a great song leader. Vernon was a beloved son, husband and father who loved his family dearly. After retiring he started woodworking and made beautiful boxes, many of which are in the homes of family and friends. Vernon loved to tell stories around the campfires for kids and grandkids. He also loved to sing silly songs and recite poems from his childhood.
Vernon was preceded in death by his first spouse Mildred Gill Fenter; his parents, Charlie and Annie Fenter; his in-laws, Gus and Olga Gill; siblings, Earl Fenter, Mattie Lewis, Dennis Fenter, Weldon Fenter, Clifton Fenter, Ira Fenter, Myrtle Wilks, Wilburn Fenter, Mildred Parks.
Vernon’s memory will be cherished by his spouse, Dorothy Fenter of Roswell, NM; sons, Wayne and Judy Fenter of Roswell, NM; Les and Alma Fenter of Humble, TX; Jerry and Sandy Fenter of Koontz, TX, daughter, Marsha Martin of Roswell, NM; sisters-in-law, Helen Aston, Lou Girard, Nell Monk and many nieces and nephews. Vernon was also blessed with 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers are Tim Martin, Jason Fenter, Kevin Fenter, David Fenter, Caleb Fenter, Isaac Fenter, Ryan Lewis, Josh Fletcher, Patrick Sullins, Scott O’Quinn and Blake Rippy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Vernon’s name to New Mexico Christian Children’s Home.
