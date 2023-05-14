March 18, 1951 — May 6, 2023
With great sadness we announce the passing of Veronica Marie Nunez 72, of Roswell, New Mexico. A service will be held at Ballard Funeral Home Thursday, May 18, 2023. A procession will follow to South Park Cemetery.
Veronica was born on March 18, 1951 to Antonia and Raymond Nunez in Roswell, New Mexico. Veronica was a blessing to everyone who knew her. She was always there for anyone who needed her no matter what. She was the one who we all called on because we knew she would be right there, no questions asked. Veronica loved having get-togethers at her house. She loved to cook and make her famous ‘tia’ tortillas for everyone and she made the best tamales. She loved her Dr. Pepper, and enjoyed doing puzzles and playing games on her computer. She also loved watching bible movies with her great nieces and nephews. She loved taking care of and raising her nieces and nephews like they were her own. She will truly be missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her father Raymond Nunez, nephew Richard Brady, and great nephew Ricky Ray Nunez.
Veronica is survived by her mother Antonia Nunez, her sons Daniel Gomez (Rose) and David Gomez, her granddaughter Santanna, brothers Ricardo Nunez, Joe Nunez (Yolanda), sister Elizabeth Brady, nieces Jennifer Gamez (Martin), Emily Brady (Eli), nephews Rick Nunez (Marissa), Thomas Nunez, Michael Nunez, great nieces Abrianna Gamez, Sierra Gamez, Santianna Analla (Nick), Nevaeh Nunez, Amia Nunez, Alyssa Brady, Karissa Brady, great nephews Martin Gamez Jr, Anthony Gamez, Santiago Brady Olivas, Devan Nunez, Joshua Nunez, Brenden Nunez, Ricky Brady, Issac Brady, and great nieces Summeriah Garcia, and Lexi Lara.
Pallbearers are Daniel Gomez, David Gomez, Emily Brady, Santiago Brady Olivas, Jennifer Gamez, Martin Gamez, Ricardo Ray Nunez, and Santianna Analla.
Honorary Pallbearers, Abrianna Gamez, Martin Gamez Jr, Anthony Gamez, Sierra Gamez, Nevaeh Nunez, Amia Nunez, and Summeriah Garcia.
Rest in Paradise ‘T’ we are gonna miss you!!