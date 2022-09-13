Vic L. Coats, 78, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Roswell. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Vic’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 14, at 9:00 AM at the Hagerman Cemetery.
Vic was born to Betty and J.W "Dobber" Coats, Jr., in Dexter on October 24, 1943. He attended and graduated from Dexter High School. Following graduation. Vic served for two years in National Guard. He married Atha Sharon Bryant, on October 28, 1966, in Hagerman, New Mexico. Vic had various jobs and later worked for the Bureau of Land Management, from which he retired.
Vic had a wonderful, unique personality that friends and family enjoyed. He was a loving husband, dad, and grandpa (even though one granddaughter renamed him “Grumpy”.) Words cannot describe how much he will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, sons: Allen (Jennifer) and Brent Coats; grandchildren: Reba Riley, Bailey, Rainie, and Jedidiah Coats; great-grandchildren: Taylor, Peyton, and Mackenzie Riley, and Kendall Reza, sister, Judy Pilley; and a mother-in-law, who loved him like her son.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandsons: Dakota and Hayden Coats; great-grandchildren: Trey and Tannan Berg.
Vic’s family sincerely thanks the nurses and doctors who gave such tender and compassionate care while Vic was in the hospital, especially Brittany, Ashley, and Dr. Hernandez. Also, thanks to radiologist Garrett Hamman for being there for us.
His tribute was written with love by his family.