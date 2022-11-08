January 19, 1950 — October 30, 2022
Vicki Sue Burns née Dalton, passed away on October 30, 2022, at the age of 72. She loved being with her family and was a devoted sister and mother. We are heartbroken to lose someone so special. She was a wonderful woman; no words can express how missed she will be.
Vicki was passionate in her Christian faith, and she is reunited now with her son, C.J. Burns; parents, Walter and Esther Dalton; and siblings Martha Mayberry, Walter Dalton, Paul Dalton, Roger Dalton, Cheryl Inks, Judith Martin and David Dalton. She is survived by her children, Heather and husband Jeffrey Hurst, Amy Briggs née Burns, Walter Scott and Shawn Scott; her siblings, Max Dalton, Carol Garcia, Jill Votaw, and Denise Ingram; and beautiful grandchildren, Olivia and Nicole Endecott, Tiege, Aidyn and Tristan Briggs and great-granddaughter, Athena Endecott.
There will be a graveside service at South Park Cemetery, November 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pallbearers are her beloved nephews Phillip Wall, Brian Dalton, David Dalton, Zane Votaw, Casey Blakley and great-nephew, Matthew Johnson.