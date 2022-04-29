On Sunday, January 30th, 2022, Vickie Lee Bross, 70, passed away in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Vickie’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Vickie was born April 12th, 1951, in Hennepin, MN, to Gene Den Virden and Edith Irene Dahl. She grew up on a farm in MN and later moved to Colorado Springs where she attended High School and College. She became a Postal Carrier and served the Colorado Springs area for more than 20 years. Vickie was previously married to Gary Barnes and gave birth to two sons Ryan and Eric Barnes. On April 29, 1995, she married the true love of her life John W. Bross and were together for 26 years before he passed away in September of 2020. Vickie was well known for her devotion to friendship, warmth of character, dedication to crafting, and an avid collector. She had a passion for reading, crafting, baking, but most of all spending quality time with friends and family. Vickie had a way of making you feel loved, safe, welcome, and important. She would often go out of her way to help her friends or stand up and fight alongside them!
Vickie is survived by her two sons: Ryan Christopher Barnes and his wife Katie, Eric Emerson Barnes and his wife Ingrid; sister, Patricia Altman and her husband Richard; stepchildren: Chad and Willie Bross; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother Edith Irene Jenkins; and her beloved husband John Wesley Bross.
There will be a service held in Evansville MN later in the year at the internment of her and John’s urns in Fryksende cemetery.
Vickie’s tribute was lovingly written by her son Ryan and his wife Katie.