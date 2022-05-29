Victor Lee Hamill, 75, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at home with his family in Roswell, NM. A Memorial service will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Vic’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
