Victor Lee Hamill, 75 passed away on May 23, 2022 in Roswell NM after a long battle with cancer at home with his family. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Vic’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Cremation has taken place, there will be no visitation and a Memorial service is scheduled June 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home located at 2609 South Main St., Roswell, NM, 88203.
Vic was born the first child of Drew and Dorothy Hamill in Roswell, NM on September 25, 1946. He was a graduate of Roswell High School and Abilene Christian University. Just before Vic graduated from ACU he joined the NM Army National Guard Reserves. After graduating from ACU Vic was transferred to Fort Huachuca in Arizona where be completed his formal training. After completing training in Arizona Vic moved to Dallas, Texas where he transferred to Air Force Reserve. He went to work for LTV where they built aircrafts and then became a State Farm Insurance agent. Vic decided to move back to NM where he built and sold homes in Ruidoso. While in Ruidoso Vic met his wife, Donna Hamill. After marrying Donna, Vic took a job as a pipeline inspector for Willam Brothers in the state of Oklahoma. After the pipeline work was complete Vic and Donna moved back to Ruidoso, NM where their son Christopher Lee Hamill was born on November 6, 1983. In 1984, Vic’s father Drew Hamill asked that Vic to return to Roswell to help with the current family school bus business. Vic managed Hamill Transportation until he retired in 2009.
During Vic’s management at Hamill Transportation, he became very involved with the RISD handicap skiing program. In retirement Vic enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Vic took many motorcycle trips with his friends from Washington State to Florida and beyond. Vic also loved getting together with his friends to play golf as much as possible.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Donna Hamill of Roswell NM: son Chris Hamill and wife Liz Hamill of Carlsbad NM; brother Steve Hamill and wife, Jean Hamill of Hagerman NM and sister Melanie Hamill of Roswell NM; grandchildren Parker, Kendall and Claire Hamill as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Ministries 601 N. Main Roswell, NM 88201, Roswell Humane Society 703 E. McGaffey Roswell, NM 88203 and Ski Apache Adaptive Sports P.O. Box 2138 Ruidoso, NM 88355