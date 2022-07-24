A Rosary will be recited for Victoria Escobedo at 9:30 AM, Thursday, July 28, 2022 followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at Assumption Catholic Church. Interment will take place at South Park Cemetery following the mass. The family will accept visitation from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Victoria passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com

Service information

Jul 28
Recitation of the Rosary
Thursday, July 28, 2022
10:30AM
Assumption Catholic Church
2808 N Kentucky Ave
Roswell, NM 88201
Jul 28
Funeral Mass
Thursday, July 28, 2022
11:00AM
Assumption Catholic Church
2808 N Kentucky Ave
Roswell, NM 88201
