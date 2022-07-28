With her palms raised to the heavens, Victoria S. Escobedo passed peacefully into grace on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico, with her children by her bedside. O merciful and gracious Father God we are eternally thankful you have called your faithful and loving servant home as we look forward with joy to the day we will all be reunited in your glorious kingdom.
VISITATION: There will be a visitation on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 9:00am - 6:00pm at LaGrone Funeral Chapel, 900 S. Main St., Roswell, N.M. A rosary service will be held at 9:30am, on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 2808 N. Kentucky Ave., with Father Jaroslaw “Jarek” Nowacki officiating, followed by the mass of resurrection at 10::00 am, Burial will follow immediately at South Park Cemetery, 3101 S. Main Street, with a reception to be held at the Assumption Parish Hall following the grave side service.
BIOGRAPHY: Victoria was born on December 23, 1938, in Austin, Texas, to Domingo Silva and Inez Infante Silva. The Silva family originated in Jalpa, near the city of Guadalajara, Mexico, before moving to the United States to seek a better life. During her youth the Silva family moved throughout Texas, Colorado and Michigan performing various farm worker tasks during the crop harvests. The Silva family eventually settled in near Pontiac, Michigan, where Victoria and her four older sisters had a rural upbringing. As the youngest daughter, Victoria contributed to the family’s support and remembers working in the fields picking, by hand, various crops like cotton and vegetables such as beets and peas. “It was hard work”, she would say, “but, it taught me to carry my share of the load to help out my family”.
At the approximate age of 12 years, Victoria, sister Janie and their father were diagnosed with tuberculosis. Together they were sent to a sanitorium for treatment, including surgery on each them to remove all or part of a lung. After two years at the Lansing Community Sanitorium, Victoria recovered and was reunited with her loving family. Of her stay, Victoria recalled some fun times playing and dressing her dolls, eating three meals per day, receiving nice gifts at Christmas time and receiving religious instruction. Victoria was thankful for her medical care and recovery but was happy to return to her home and family.
After her 17th birthday, Victoria and her sister Esther went to a community dance in Lansing, Michigan where she met a young Hispanic college student named Bernardino “Bernie” Escobedo who was pursuing studies in medicine at Michigan State University. As fate would have it, the handsome lad from Stamford, Texas and the fair belle from Lansing were smitten with “love bug fever”. The couple were wed on February 11, 1956, in Lansing, Michigan, and began raising a family. Belinda, Diana, Christina and John were born in Stamford before the family moved to Roswell, N.M. in the early 1960’s. Bernie found promising work in the construction industry, quickly obtained a building contractor license, and built a successful construction business in and around the Roswell region. During this period son Richard (Ricky) was born and the Escobedo family became firmly implanted in the Roswell community.
Victoria became a busy housewife and mother caring for five children while assisting her husband with the business’s payroll and record keeping. And what and amazing leader of the household Ms. Victoria was! She fed, bathed, clothed and supervised the children, made sure they were up and off to school each and every day, completed their daily chores, maintained the office and records for the business and still made time in a 24-hour day to enjoy quality time with her family. The presence of God in the family’s life was never absent. The Escobedo family was a regular presence at mass and church functions. So much so was their support for the church that the Escobedo family was considered part of the founding families of Assumption Catholic Church in north Roswell. Victoria was a perpetual adoration volunteer at the Adoration Chapel, served meals at the Community Kitchen and transported the nuns at Poor Clare Monastery. Ms. Victoria worked at Glover’s Packing until its closing and retired as an assembler at TMC-NovaBUS with over 20 years of service.
Ms. Victoria never sought out attention or the limelight, instead she remained humble and steadfast in her Christian faith and committed to the prosperity and success of her family. Victoria was persistent in her love of Father God and her dedication to the Catholic faith. When she was sick in the hospital her prayer was to get well enough to get home. However, when her children or grandchildren became ill her prayer was for complete healing and restoration. How unselfish was mother to put others before herself and tenacious about doing the right thing. God teaches us that to be absent from the body, is to be present in the Lord. As her beloved children, we believe our mother walked with her faith in Jesus Christ and now she is present in the Lord’s House forever.
SURVIVORS: Those left to eternally treasure and cherish loving memories of Victoria are her Children: daughters Belinda and husband Tim Cavanaugh; Diana and Husband Ryc Velasquez; and Chrissy Walker; sons John Escobedo and Rick Escobedo and wife Melanie; Grandchildren: DeAngela Velasquez of Phoenix, Az.; Lissette Velasquez and husband Dr. Nathan Furst-Nichols of Gardnerville, NV.; Vangelis and husband Eric Thompson of Plaza, N.D.; Shawnee Escobedo of Roswell; Amber and husband Carlos Marrujo III of Roswell; LaTricia and husband Camryn Renteria of Las Cruces, NM.; Nicolas Escobedo of Denver Co.; and, Lily Escobedo of Denver, Co.; Great Grandchildren: Jesiah and Avidan Escobedo of Roswell; Logan, Hailey, Brooklyn and Trey Thompson of Plaza, N.D.; and Leo Furst of Gardnerville, NV.; Sister: Esther Silva of Charlotte, MI.; and brother-in-law Manuel Rodriguez of Lake Odessa, MI, sister-in-law, Mercedes Perez of Fort Worth, TX. Victoria also has numerous nieces and nephews from the extended Escobedo families in Texas and Indiana as well as the Silva, Gallardo, Baez, Rodriguez and Luna families from Michigan.
PRECEDED: Victoria is preceded in death by husband Bernardino “Bernie” Escobedo; parents, Domingo and Inez Infante Silva; parents-in-law, Benito and Juana Salas Escobedo; grandson, Philip John Escobedo; sisters, Amelia and husband Juan Baez, Hortencia and husband Lazaro Gallardo, Janie Rodriguez, and son-in-law, Ronnie Walker.
PALLBEARERS: Honored to serve as pallbearers are: sons, John and Rick Escobedo, grandsons, Nicolas Escobedo, Jesiah Escobedo, Camryn Renteria and Carlos Marrujo III,
APPRECIATION: The Escobedo family would like to extend a huge hug of thanks to Dr. Ana Arnett and her staff members Cheryl, Lucy and Ruby; Ms. Julia Jones at Renal Medicine Associates; Fresenias Kidney Care staff members; Joanne Chavez at El Mirador Home Health; Roswell Joy Center staff for daily meals; Roswell Transit System and Juan and staff for her special transportation needs; Nurse Maureen at Kindred Hospice; other doctors, nurses and specialists in Albuquerque, Lubbock and Roswell and especially Victoria’s sweetheart care givers: Emilia, Betty and Tammy – you all were awesome! Your gentleness, kindness, loving care and respect are forever etched in our hearts.
This tribute was lovingly prepared by members of the family.
