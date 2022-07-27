A memorial graveside service will be held for Vida G. Stoner on August, 6, 2022 at 10am at Woodbine Cemetery in Artesia NM.
Mrs. Stoner, 91, died on July 21, 2022 at her home in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Vida was born on August 8, 1930 in Comanche, Texas; the daughter of Ernest Nelms and Beulah Smith Nelms.
She came to Artesia in 1945 and also lived in Hobbs, Roswell and Carlsbad. She married her square dancing partner Dexter Stoner in 1982. They traveled all around to square dance. She was the past president of the Hobbs BPOE Does and also the Business Women's Club of Hobbs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dexter Stoner, a son Craig Eldon Borland, brother Charlie Nelms and his wife Pat Nelms. Survivors include son Steve Borland and wife Jana; nieces Claire Halsell and Charlie DeAnn Nelms.
Special thanks goes out to Goodlife Senior Care Staff In Carlsbad and Encompass Hospice Staff in Carlsbad as well.