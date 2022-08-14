Viola Maria Hawthorne, age 79, of Roswell, NM, passed away in Odessa, TX, Friday, August 12, 2022.
Viola was born to Vernon and Katherine Harris, November 14, 1942 in Sapulpa, OK. She married the love of her life, James Hawthorne in 1958, he preceded her in death in 2016.
Viola was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent most of her life as a housewife, later in life she cleaned houses and did ironing for her clients. Viola enjoyed spending her time with family.
Viola’s most cherished time was with her grandchildren, she loved the babies and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Those left to cherish Viola’s memory are, her sons, Leon Hawthorne and Donnie Hawthorne both of Roswell, NM; her daughter, Frieda H. and husband Troy Pippin of Odessa, TX; her grandchildren Troya, Trinity Atlee, Ashlee, Chelsea, Laura, Hali and Dakota; niece Karen and nephew Calvin; and great grandchildren Kayla, Tristan, Stetson, Keenya, Madi, Zayden, Jose Francisco Palomino III (Deceased), Brynlee and Emylie.
Serving as pallbearers are Tristan Lynch, Donnie Hawthorne, Leon Hawthorne, David Nailon, Trinity A. Pippin, Arturo Garcia and Troy Pippin.
Preceded in death are her parents, Vernon Harris and Katherine Shockey; brothers, James Harris, Carol Harris and Jerry Harris; sister, Lola Anderson.
The family will be accepting visitation Monday, August 15, 2022, from 12:00 to 5:00 PM at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com