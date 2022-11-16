Virgie Mae Romero, 75, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home. A viewing is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Ballard Funeral Home and a funeral service will be held at Church on the Move at 10 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022. Burial will immediately follow at South Park Cemetery.
Virgie Mae Romero was born in Roswell, NM, February 20, 1947, to Pete Trujillo Montoya and Josephine Nelson Montoya.
She was a beautician as early as 12 years old, doing her Mom's hair, neighbors and sisters. Upon completing beauty school, she started working from her home then continued her career at Klassy Kurl where she worked for over 40 years. She not only had customers but also gained many great friends.
She was the life of the party, and would light up the room, everybody wanted to be around her. Virgie was often referred to as the energizer bunny, never stopped, and always had a smile on her face, highlighted with her trademark red lipstick!
Virgie loved to dance and was the "mashed potato" queen in her family’s book, not only on the dance floor, but did make the best mashed potatoes.
Growing up, Virgie’s Mom and Dad put her in charge as she was the eldest and her family not only respected her but obeyed her.
Virgie liked the occasional drive to the casino and was a Motown and Elvis fan! Anytime, any of us see or go to Ross, we think of Virgie where she loved to shop for her family and coworkers. She was beautiful, generous, and had a kind loving heart.
She enjoyed watching all her grandchildren play every sport they were involved in. In her last year’s, her favorite way to pass time was with her “thick as thieves, road dog” Granddaughter Cameron Veronica Romero.
The family would like to give a very special thanks to the UNM Cancer center, Dr. Sarah Adams, Nurse Julie K Rodriguez from UNM Hospital, hospice nurses and caregivers that were present until the very end.
Virgie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jerry Montoya, and grandchild Elijah Romero, Sr., nieces Anna Lara, Denise Morales, great niece Chloe Lara, and great nephew Jacob Becerra.
Virgie is survived by her husband Eddie Romero, Sr., sons Edward Steven Romero and companion Melissa, of Chandler, AZ; Gregory Ray Romero of Roswell; Eric Joshua Romero and wife JoeAnn of Roswell; Sisters Jessie Ann Carabajal and husband Chris; Barbara Helen Ortega and husband Danny; Brother Pete Raymond Montoya and wife Diane; Frank Nelson Montoya and companion Jessica; Debra Michelle Moore and Trent. Also surviving her are her grandchildren, Erica Gonzales, Jeremiah Romero, Mariah Romero, Giada Romero, Jonathan Romero, Eric Romero, Jr., Cameron Romero, Victor Romero; Great grandchildren Sabryna Gonzales, Kimberly Rivera, Kalel Rivera, Kaine Rivera, Elijah Romero, Jr., Ryan Romero, Audrina Romero, Jordan Romero, Naveah Romero, and many extended family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Elijah Romero, Jr., Eric Romero, Jr., Ryan Romero, Jason Montoya, Jeremy Montoya, and Joseph Montoya. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Bobby Romero, Melissa Morales, Frank Sosa, Sr, Denise Espinosa.