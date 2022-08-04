Virgil Melvin Lacey Jr, age 72, residence Carlsbad, New Mexico, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Please Take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Virgil’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at General Douglas L. McBride Veterans Cemetery.
On December 2, 1949, Virgil was born in Deming, Texas, to Virgil Melvin Lacey Sr. and Ella Marie Lacey. He was the 2nd eldest of eight siblings: Robert, Virgil, Arthur, Jimmy Lee, Elroy, Maurice, Daniel Ray, and Albert Mary; and an adopted sister, Lillian Dixon, which Maurice is the last of his living siblings.
Virgil enlisted into the United States Marine Corps on November 30, 1976. He was a Proof Technician Helper and a rifle and pistol sharpshooter. Virgil was Honorably discharged on March 31, 1978. God blessed Virgil with many skills and trades, such as car salesman, truck driver, and septic tank technician are just a few.
Living Life to the fullest, Virgil had many hobbies rebuilding a vehicle from the ground up and putting his “Boopy” touches to enhance the ride. He played the saxophone in his early adult years and slid into home plate as a minor league baseball player in Roswell. Virgil held his “own” playing chess, and let’s not forget he was the Domino Master.
Virgil is survived by Pete, George “Stevie,” Melanie “Punkin,” Latonia, Raunji, Rashaun, Remi, Lannette, Kimberly, Alessandro, and Seth.
Preceding Virgil in death is his eldest son, Melvin Lee “Stinky” McMurray, on October 26, 2003.
He has twenty-six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Virgil’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.