Virginia A. Bailiff, 96, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Virginia’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
On January 12, 1927, Virginia was born to Ella Buth and John Piecoats in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She loved doing word puzzles with Amy and spending time with her great-granddaughters. Virginia loved classic movies, old country music, and was a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Virginia are her grandchildren: Amy Lant of Roswell, NM, and Jason Sturgis of Ft. Worth, TX; nieces and nephews: Melanie Bonneau and her Husband Dennis, Noreen Martinson; her sweet neighbor, Judy; good friend, Al Hill; and Virginia’s pride and joy, her great-grandchildren: Courtney Lawson and husband Gareth, Caye Lant, Amber Lant, Jenna Lant, Jordyn Lant, Autumn Lant and Calli Lant.
Virgina is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ben Bailiff; daughters: Lynne Bailiff and Bonnie Ann Graham; parents: Ella Buth and John Piecoats; and sister, Florence.
The family of Virginia wishes to extend thanks to everyone who has prayed for our family. “We love you all.”
Virginia’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.