Walda Marie (Daubert) Woodruff, of Ringling, departed this life on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Owasso, Oklahoma at the age of 73 years, 3 months, and 19 days. Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church of Ringling with Rev. Les Bussell officiating. Interment will follow in the Dixie Cemetery. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.
Walda was born on May 1, 1949 in Roswell, New Mexico to the late Mr. Walter Daubert and Mrs. Bennie (Barton) Daubert.
She was raised in Dexter, NM and attended school there graduating with the Dexter Class of 1967. Soon after graduation she married Mr. James “Jimmy” Woodruff and moved to Ringling, OK where they would make their home and start their family. Walda worked at the Ringling Headstart for 23 years and enjoyed taking care of many children throughout those years. She enjoyed gardening, especially roses and raising chickens. Walda loved her grandchildren and spending time with them. Walda was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Ringling.
Walda is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James “Jimmy” Woodruff; grandchild, Bailey Ross; and a brother, Kerry Daubert.
She is survived by her children, Stephanie King and husband Mike of Ringling; Teresa Deaton and husband Todd of Lindsay; Rebecca Whisenhunt and husband Eric of Owasso; Jami Dewbre and husband Derek of Ringling; brother, Mitch Daubert and wife Rissie of Dexter, NM; eight grandchildren, Shelton, Sierra, Sadie, Briar, Lora, Samuel, Daxton and Allen; Many other relatives and a host of friends.
Serving as casket bearers will be Derek Dewbre, Eric Whisenhunt, Todd Deaton, Willie Crockett, Shelton Ross, and Tanner Wilson.
Honorary bearers will be Briar Woodruff, Allen Dewbre, Samuel Whisenhunt, Daxton Whisenhunt, Dave Lucas, Sierra Woodruff, Shilynn Setser, Sadie Ross, Lora Whisenhunt, Logan Lucas and head start co workers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made Ringling Head Start. (Make checks payable to C.A.D.C. Head Start Program P.O. Box 218 Ringling, OK 73456).
Visitation will be held 6 - 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.