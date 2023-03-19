Walter Eugene (Gene) Whitehead passed away on March 1, 2023 in Gainesville, Texas. He was born on February 29, 1936 in Roswell, New Mexico to Al and Lolis Whitehead. Gene was a “leap year baby” He often joked that in his 87 years he had only celebrated 21 actual birthdays.
Gene Whitehead attended Roswell public schools and following graduation from Roswell High in 1955 he went to work for Spitzer Electric Company. A few years later, Gene met the love of his life, Addie Mae Seeds, on a blind date and they were married on January 23, 1959 in Roswell, NM.
In 1958, he began his career with Mount States telephone company, climbing poles and working as a lineman and installer. Ultimately, he became an area manager for Mountain Bell telephone, first in Deming, NM and then Alamogordo, NM, where he retired in 1990. Never one to sit still, at the age of 58 Gene launched a brand-new career as a school bus driver for Alamogordo Public Schools, a job that enriched his life for nearly 20 years.
As part of an overseas assignment for AT&T, Gene and Mae traveled to the country of Iran in 1977, and in 1979 they were part of an emergency evacuation during the fall of Tehran and the Iranian Revolution. While living in the Middle East they enjoyed visits to the Holy Land as well as leisure travel in many European countries.
Gene and Mae were motorcycle enthusiasts and members of the Retreads International Motorcycle Club, traveling coast to coast and border to border on two wheels.
Gene Whitehead believed one should serve their community and he led by example. He was a Boy Scout and Scout Explorer leader as well as Sunday School teacher and youth leader in the churches that he and Mae attended. At various times, he was a member of Toastmasters International, Lions Club International and Rotary International. Gene served in public office as city council member in Deming, NM from 1975-1976. He was a private pilot and produced several airshows in Deming in the 1970’s that raised money for local charities. While living in Alamogordo he made numerous trips to the interior of Mexico assisting the late Dr. Donald Ham with cataract surgeries in remote impoverished communities.
During summer months when he wasn’t driving a school bus, Gene and Mae laid down tens of thousands of miles pulling their Airstream trailer from state to state, and even in to Mexico. They cherished the company and fellowship of good friends in the RV community.
For fun, Gene enjoyed restoring his beloved Cushman scooters (he completed over 15 total restorations), square dancing with Mae, tending to their meticulously landscaped yard, being on the hot air balloon chase team and spending time at their cabin in Ruidoso. Gene loved exploring historic sites in Lincoln and Otero county in their 4x4 Jimmy and was active for many years in the Tularosa Basin Historical Society. His handiwork lives on in some of the displays at the museum in Alamogordo.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Addie Mae Whitehead, sons Allen Gene Whitehead and John Michael (Mike) Whitehead, sisters Betty Ann Elliott and Betty Lou Snyder, and granddaughter Samantha Stilger.
He is survived by a son, Patrick (Julie) Whitehead of Cooke County, TX, brother Al (Lacy) Whitehead of Tulsa, OK, sister Peggy Sue Pick of Albuquerque, NM, daughter in law Donna Yates Whitehead of Roswell, NM and brother-in-law George (Lynn) Seeds of Alamogordo, NM.
To cherish his memory as “Grampa,” Gene leaves behind 8 adoring granddaughters, 10 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Their lives were made richer with the time and love that he and Mae gave each of them.
The family would like to thank the Alamogordo Sr. Center, the congregation of New Heart Cowboy Church and especially Carmen Sainz for all of the love, care and support that they extended to Gene and our family these past few years.
No services are planned at this time, however at a later date in the year both Gene and Mae Whitehead will be memorialized at the Fort Stanton State Veterans Cemetery in Lincoln County, NM.