It is with great sadness and a heavy heart to announce that our dad, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and partner, Walter John Henry Lollis, “John” passed away with his loved ones by his side on April 15, 2022, in Roswell.
On June 16, 1950, John was born to Henry & Jessie Lollis in Roswell, New Mexico. He attended Roswell schools. He enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorary discharge after serving. He enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren how to fish and hunt, which became a yearly affair for the family to get together and spend time in the woods that he dearly loved. It continues to be a carried-on tradition.
He enjoyed spending time with friends, family and listening to the old country songs, playing softball and golf. He was a salesman most of his life until he had to retire early due to a back injury at 55, which was hard for him to adjust. He took pride on his lawn, taking care of the feral cats around his house and giving popsicles to the neighbor kids. He was the most generous, wise, caring and kind man anyone would have ever met. He was dearly loved and will be dearly missed.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of John are his sons: Walter “Johnny” Lollis Jr. and family of Roswell, James E. Lollis (Jimbo), his wife Julie and family of Odessa Tx, and Aaron T. Lollis (Boo) of Albuquerque. Daughter: Lisa Garcia (Sweety), her husband Adam and family of Roswell. Grandchildren: Cody, Leticia, Rebecca, Johnny, Ashley, Jonathan, Jacob, Joshua, Elizabeth, Kailey, L’Rissa (Lucy) and Israel Katy along with great-grandchildren: Anna, Tristan, Kodah, Gunnar, JJ, Ava, Elijah, Jason, Andrew Jr and Alazay. Siblings: Shirley Crawford of Oklahoma, Paul Lollis of Idaho and Pauline Ramirez of Roswell, along with several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. His partner for over 25 years Eloisa Torivio and family. Lastly, his loyal feline, Cissy.
Preceded in death by his parents Henry & Jessie Lollis, grandparents and great grandparents, brother, Billy Lollis, nephews, Dale Crawford Jr. and Tommy Lollis, great nephew Robert Lollis and brother-in-law Dale Crawford and sister-in-law Donna Lollis.
A graveside/military honors service is scheduled for April 29, 2022 at 11:00 am at South Park Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his mother who he dearly loved.