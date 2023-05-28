A rosary will be held at 9:30 am, Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at St. John’s Catholic Church with funeral service following at 10:00 am, for Walter Roy Chavez, 73 who passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Burial will follow at General Douglas L. McBride Veteran’s Cemetery.
Walter was born June 25, 1949 in Roswell, NM to Esequiel Horton Chavez and Sarah Silva Chavez who have preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his brother Charles Chavez and sister Lorine Chavez.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons Walter Jesus Chavez (Angela) of Carlsbad, NM and Walter Roy Chavez (Annie) of Alabama; daughters Caroline Ruiz of Carlsbad, NM, Lisa Chavez of Carlsbad, NM Sarah Gordon (Steve) of Kermit TX and Ava Ann Weisner Chavez of Alabama; sisters Nadine Chavfez (J0se) of Keensburg, CO, Jane Campos (Tito), Beatrice Dominguez (Ever), Corine Avent all of Roswell, NM and Stella Tarin (Raul) of Dexter, NM; brothers Esequiel Chavez Jr, Seferino Chavez and Alfred Chavez all of Roswell, NM. Also surviving him are 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Walter was very proud to have served in United States Army for 10+ years. He had a very strong interest in coin collecting, loved going to the casino but most of all he loved his children and siblings dearly and loved spending time with them.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Esequiel Chavez, Walter Jesus Chavez, Tito Campos, Alfred Chavez, Ever Dominguez and Raul Tarin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.