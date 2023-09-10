Wanda Sue (Busby) Ratcliffe
Wanda Sue (Busby) Ratcliffe, 85, passed away on June 19, 2023, at home in Conroe, Texas after a lengthy illness.
Wanda Sue was born in Roswell, New Mexico on November 18, 1937. She grew up in Dexter, New Mexico and lived in New Mexico until her retirement in Texas.
Wanda Sue is preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Demers; sister, Rosemary Darrough; granddaughter, Darrah Fry.
Wanda Sue is survived by her Husband of 68 1/2 years, Roy W. Ratcliffe; daughters, Teresa Kinney, Ronda Martinez, Denise Swan and her husband Dave; siblings, Les Busby and his wife Sherry, Jim Busby and his wife Angie; in-laws, Jeanne Worley and her husband Bill and Brenda Ellison; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, all of which she loved and cherished.
Visitation for Wanda Sue will be held from 9:30 AM to1 0:30 AM on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at LaGrone Funeral Home in Roswell, New Mexico, following visitation a graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM at Memory Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Roswell, New Mexico.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that you make a memorial contribution in honor of Wanda Sue to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com