Wayne Claud Ruzek was born in West Branch, Iowa to Francis and Vera Ruzek on June 27, 1943, before his twin brother Robert Ruzek.
His childhood years were spent on the family farm causing mayhem and mischief as only twin boys can do. Wayne and his twin brother Robert then enlisted in the United States Marines for four years during the Vietnam War.
Wayne enlistment took him from Iowa to California, Japan, and the coast of Vietnam. Following his Honorable discharge, he attended and graduated from Iowa’s first Police Academy class and served as a Police Officer in Tipton, Iowa over the next few years. Wayne excelled in his responsibilities as a Preventive Maintenance Supervisor in the bakery industry for the next two decades. However, his traveling spirit couldn’t be restrained. Wayne became an owner/operator delivering goods across the United States as a truck driver.
Once Wayne’s retirement was in his cross air, he moved to Roswell New Mexico to be with his brother Robert. He was always loyal to his job and family to ensure they were always taken care of. Wayne lived a long and prosperous life on his terms, yet sadly passed away on May 4, 2022.
Wayne is survived by his sisters Joann Pribyl, Jean Goetz, sons David and Jason Ruzek, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by many as he was an effervescent friend who enjoyed being in your presence for laughter and great conversation.
Graveside service for Wayne will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 14, 2022 at South Park Cemetery, Roswell, NM.
