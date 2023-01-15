Wayne Hunton, age 91, passed away on Tuesday January 10, 2023. Closed casket Visitation will be held on Sunday January 15, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at The Chapel of Angels, 1430 Thornton Street. Graveside service will be held Monday January 16, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Plain Cemetery, intersection of Quay Rd 40 and Quay Rd AE NE of Forrest, McAllister, NM 88427 with Pastor Gary Miller officiating.
Wayne was born on December 25, 1931, to LE and Ethel Hunton at Forrest, NM. He was the youngest of nine children. Wayne grew up on the Hunton Farm where he became a wheat farmer. He finished High School in Forrest, NM, he enjoyed playing basketball in school for the Forrest Pirates. After graduation Wayne attended Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, he acquired a master’s degree and started his own accounting business, that is what he enjoyed doing along with farming wheat on the family farm. He was a CPA in Tucumcari and in Clovis, he was also a professor of accounting at Eastern New Mexico University. He served as President of NM CPA Association for one term, after selling his accounting business, Wayne was a Banker at the Citizens Bank in Tucumcari, NM for 14 Years. He retired in Clovis, and he continued to farm for years. Wayne also served in the Army from 1953 to 1955.
Survivors include wife; Bess Hunton of Clovis, NM, son; Brad Hunton (Debbie), of Floyd, NM, daughter; Janet Haller (Randy) of Edgewood, NM, five grandchildren; Brad Hunton Jr. (April) of Granbury, TX, Shara Wicker of Melrose, NM, Shannon Valderas (Brett) of Celina, TX, Amanda Caraway (Shane) of Albert City, IA, Jodi Constable (Sean) of Grady, NM, 11 great grandchildren; Alexa Hunton, Cole Hunton, Tyler Hunton, Abigail Hunton, Skyla Wicker, Gage Wicker, Brett Vaderas Jr., Aribella Valderas, Taber Caraway, Jess Constable, and Emmi Constable. He is preceded in death by his parents; LE and Ethel Hunton, siblings; Velma Hunton James, Eston Hunton, JW Hunton, Paul Hunton, LE Hunton Jr., Lois Hunton Baker, Mozelle Hunton Nance, and Carroll Hunton.
Arrangements have been entrusted in Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com. (575) 762-4435.