Wayne Powers was called home on October 13, 2021. Wayne was born in Artesia, NM on November 14, 1968 to Prentice and Lavonna Powers. Wayne grew up in Roswell where he attended school. It is during this time that he met and married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl. Wayne and Cheryl had four kids: Amanda, Justin, Kimberly and Ryan, all of Roswell. Three of his four children blessed Wayne with his most treasured blessings, grandkids. Wayne loved his kids and grandkids. His grandkids adored him.
Wayne was a Jack-Of-All-Trades. From fixing tires, working in the oil fields to handyman work, Wayne always seemed to be busy. He was generous and helpful. Wayne was always willing to give a helping hand no matter who needed it. His kindness will forever resonate with those who knew him. He was hard working and a very kind individual.
Wayne was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents, as well as his mom Lavonna, Step-Mom Darlene, and his sister Laura Clark.
Wayne is survived by his dad Prentice Powers SR, his children Amanda, Justin, Kimberly and her fiance Andrew and Ryan. Grandchildren Ciara, Zoey, Ethan and Riehanna. His sister Denna, brother Rusty and his wife Terry, sister Tonya and her husband Doug, brother Tony and his wife Eileen, brother Mike, Cheryl and Steve, honorary brother Danny Hays and his fiancee Sheila Lang. As well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Wayne was one of a kind. He had a heart of gold. His kindness and laughter will be truly missed by all. If only the world had more people like Wayne. Let's all take a page out of Wayne's book and live humble and kind. Please help us celebrate Wayne's life on June 12, 2022 from 12pm to 3pm at 504 E. Second St. in Roswell, NM.