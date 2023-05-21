Weldon Barnett was born in Oklahoma on October 21, 1936. He was raised in both Oklahoma and Roswell growing up. Weldon passed away on May 16,2023 in the family home after a short illness. Weldon was preceded in death by his father, John Barnett, his mother, Bonnie Barnett, and brother, Ray Barnett.
Weldon was the owner of Weldon Barnett Trucking which earned him the respect of cattle ranchers throughout Southeastern New Mexico as well as industries like the old Glover's packing company.
After retirement Weldon's favorite pastimes were vising with his friends at the old Prices Truck Stop and Roswell Livestock Auction every Monday. He was also a die hard fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
Weldon could also be counted on to help friends and family when called upon.
Weldon loved and adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His eyes would light up anytime one of them would walk through the door.
Weldon is survived by his wife, Nona Barnett, one son, John Barnett, one daughter, Ramona White, three grandchildren, six great grandchildren, his brother Larry Barnett and cousins Jack Studdard and Joyce McConnal, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is being planned by the family.