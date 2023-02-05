August 5, 1941 ~ January 29, 2023
Wiley Bell, 81, of Carlsbad, NM passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Good Life Living Center. Wiley was born on August 5, 1941, in Carlsbad, NM to Johnnie and Vatis Bell.
Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Carlsbad Veteran Park. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Wiley grew up learning the value of having a good work ethic. He always put forth his best evert in everything he did. He spent time working at a lumber yard and then on his family farm giving him lifelong experience. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army where he honorably and faithfully served his country for several years. Wiley was raised in the Church of Christ, and formed a lasting relationship with Christ, living a faithful life and showing kindness towards others. He loved his family dearly, and loved spending time with. His legacy will live on in their hearts, never being forgotten.
Wiley is preceded in death by his father, Johnnie Alfred Bell; mother, Vatis Marie (Chapman) Bell; son, Kelly “Butch” Tidwell; brother, Sandy Bell; and nephew, Trevor Bell.
Wiley is survived by his loving wife, Mary Bell of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Shaunna White of Carlsbad, NM; four grandchildren: Cody Paul Scobbee and Christina Goforth, Kristopher White, Cutter Lynn, and Bambi Settle; three great grandchildren: Kristopher Paul Scobbee, Jeremiah James Fade Scobbee, and Rayn Marie Kathleen Scobbee; two sisters: Connie Gower and husband Mark, and Marsha Bell; and sister-in-law, Elaine Bell; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
