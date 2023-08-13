William "Bill" Gibbs, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, and professor, passed away on August 4, 2023, in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was born to William “Dude” and Sarah Gibbs on May 15, 1942, in Pomeroy, Ohio, and his life was a testament to the virtues of kindness, thoughtfulness, curiosity, and wisdom. He was a family man, deeply devoted to his wife, Lorraine Gibbs, and his children, Greg (Dalia) Gibbs and Sarah (Jimmy Lavin) Gibbs. He was a loving grandfather to Yousif and Isaac Gibbs, whom he was already instructing with lessons he wrote to them in letters. He was very close with his brother, Jeff (Joyce) Gibbs and their children. His family was his pride and joy, and he found his greatest happiness in their company.
Bill was an accomplished scholar, whose first teaching opportunity at Ceredo-Kenova High School in West Virginia inspired him to earn his PhD at Kent State University, specializing in Latin American History and Philosophy. He dedicated his life to education with career stops at Voorhees College in Denmark, South Carolina, 25 years at the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico, and the University of Kentucky. At each stop, he was commonly lauded by students as the best and most impactful professor they ever had due to his unique teaching style with a combination of humor, rigor, and his connection with each of them on a personal level.
Bill was an avid reader sometimes reading several books simultaneously, jumping back and forth as they moved him. Many know that the only material possessions he valued were his books & the mechanical pencils he marked them up with.
His thoughtfulness extended beyond his family and close friends, touching the lives of all who knew him. His legacy lives on in the hearts of those he loved and the students he taught. His life was characterized by a deep love of learning, a profound respect for the pursuit of knowledge, and a sincere commitment to fostering the intellectual growth of his students.
In his passing, we are reminded of the power of a life well-lived. Let us honor Bill's memory by striving to live as he did - with kindness, thoughtfulness, and wisdom. His was a life of purpose, passion, and love, and he will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of his legacy, please direct memorial donations to the Lexington Public Library.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Bill’s life will be Friday, August 11th at Milward Celebration Center – Man O’ War located at 1509 Trent Blvd, Lexington, KY, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.