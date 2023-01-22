William “Bill” Ginanni age 90, of Roswell, NM, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Bill was born December 22, 1932 to Olinto Ginanni and Mary Torres in Roswell, NM.
Bill grew up on a farm near the Berrendo River here in Roswell and was drafted into the Army in his early twenties. Bill returned to Roswell and married Aurelia (Lala) Sena. He worked in residential construction until retirement.
Bill enjoyed New Mexico history, collecting small artifacts and was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years. He loved to read and watch western novels and books. A genuinely good man to all he met. A great friend, father, husband, uncle, and grandfather.
Bill’s memory will be cherished by his sons, Russell Ginanni of Midland, TX, Dana Ginanni of Hobbs, NM, Rocky Ginanni of Hobbs, NM and sister Betty Sena of Alamogordo, NM. Bill was also blessed with four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Olinto and Mary; wife, Aurelia; one brother, Gino; two sisters, Judy and Susie.
The family wishes to thank the countless strangers and friends that were so kind to our father over the years, you know who you were, we can never repay that. Special thanks to his best friend Gloria Tavar, you did so much for our father. Bill will be missed but never forgotten, sleep easy Dad, we love you.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made in Bill’s honor to Roswell Humane Society, 703 E. McGaffey St., Roswell, NM 88203, 575-622-8950
