William "Bill" Morris, 68, of Roswell, New Mexico, passed away April 28, 2023 at home following an unexpectedly rapid battle against cancer. Born with dual-citizenship in Lima, Peru, to Robert Morris and Barb Scott during a 5-year research trip to geologically map the Amazon, Bill would immigrate to the United States with 2 brothers (Mike and Craig), and following his return to Dekalb, Illinois, would soon be joined by a third (Rob). Bill would often lead the Morris boys on adventures in the forests and rivers of Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin, where his characteristic wit and craftiness were always on display.
Following his gregarious school-age years, Bill enlisted in the Army and joined the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Amberg, Germany. The Army gave him a renewed sense of self-discipline, and Bill rose to the rank of Sergeant, commanding an M551 "Sheridan" tank. During his deployment in Europe, Bill travelled extensively throughout Germany, England, France, Luxemburg, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Austria, and these years abroad would inform the open-minded world-view he held over the course of his lifetime.
Upon returning to the states, Bill joined his brothers Mike and Craig in Vail, CO, working on the ski patrol. In 1980, he attended Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, IL, on the GI Bill and there met Helene Hvizd. They were married after a year and a half with a pair of twins, Jason and Jessica. After moving to Delray Beach, FL in 1985 and leading the Lennar properties maintenance team, Bill enrolled in a Master's program at Florida Atlantic University for Public Administration. By 1990, he was working as a Planner for Palm Beach County, a profession that would become Bill's lifelong calling. He quickly developed a reputation for honesty and integrity that propelled him through the ranks, moving on to positions with the City of Jupiter, Kilday & Assoc., the Town of Greenacres, and eventually Royal Palm Beach. However, his biggest move of all would come when he was offered a job in New Mexico, serving the Town of Ruidoso in 2006.
Bill enjoyed 5 years in Ruidoso, eventually relocating to Taos, NM, after his divorce. Then Bill met Candi Miller, eventually settling down in Roswell, NM to live out his golden years surrounded by loyal dogs and amazing friends. Following his eventual retirement from public service, Bill took a brief position as a Technology Advisor for Eastern New Mexico University. As he was a lifelong student of technology, he found an opportunity to be useful to others in a different way. Shortly after leaving the position, Bill received his cancer diagnosis.
Bill's hobbies included astronomy, wood- and leather-working, marksmanship, and painting. He is survived by his widow Candi, children Jason and Jessica, grandson Cooper, mother Barb, brothers Mike, Craig, and Rob, and he is preceded in death by his father Robert and tank "L-2". A celebration of Bill's life will be held Saturday, May 20, at 10am at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2911 N Main St, Roswell, NM 88201.