William “Bud” Merchant, 83, of Lubbock, TX passed away March 24, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Dexter, NM to Earl & Violet Merchant on August 19, 1939. He grew up in Dexter with his siblings Darrel, Carolin, Jackie and Mike.
His parents, Darrel, Jackie, and Mike have preceded him in death.
Bud is survived and missed by his loving wife Bobbie of 61 years; his faithful dog Sugar, his children, Kim, Blain, and Chad, and his sister Carolin “Sissy” Bell. His memory lives on with his wife, children, and their families.
Jeff and Kim Wagner; children Brittany Wagner, Dr. Connor W. Wagner (Capt, USAF) and Emily Wagner, their children Kingston and Witten Wagner, Zane and Brittani Wagner.
Blain and Lissette Merchant; children Kory Ham, his daughter Maddison. Dr. Chandler Merchant. Dr. Landon and Courtney Merchant, their daughter Eleanor, Ethan Merchant.
Chad and Donell Merchant; children Derrick and Tasha Merchant, their sons Malachi and Lincoln. Trey and Corie Merchant, their children Britton, Madden, and Sutton. Jordan and Taylor Merchant, their sons Jaxson and Grayson.
Bud was a mechanic for his father at the Dexter Garage where he met his wife on a blind date. He worked for Kaiser Steel as a diesel mechanic for over a decade. He was a realtor in Roswell and Supervisor at the Chaves County Road Department and owned Entertainment Tonight (ET) in Artesia for 10 years.
During his retirement, he lived in Las Cruces, NM, Mesquite, NV, and Roswell, NM before spending his final years in Lubbock, TX.
He loved his family, golf, his shops, and his dogs Dolly and Sugar.
A service will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10 A.M. at Ballard Funeral Home for family and friends. He will be laid to rest at Hagerman Cemetery near his parents following the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.